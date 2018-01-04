Kerala: Kochi’s Peace International School asked to shut down

Kerala Government on Friday ordered the closure of the Peace International School in Kochi which has been under scanner for objectionable content in syllabus. The school has been accused of promoting enmity on the basis of religion. The order took into account reports filed by the Education Department and the District Collector. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the students to be shifted to other institutes in the region.

The State Education Department stated that it had issued an order a few weeks ago asking the closure of Peace International School in Ernakulam. "Both the reports submitted by the Collector and the Education Secretary went against the school. Therefore, we issued an order to shut down the school," The News Minute quoted the office of the Education Minister as saying.

In October 2016, Ernakulam District Education Officer had filed a complaint against the school, alleging that the syllabus encouraged extremist Islamic ideologies. The complaint alleged that the institute promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, language, resident etc and was involved in activities that would harm social harmony, Mathrubhumi reported.

OneIndia News