Kerala govt to begin mass vaccination drive of stray canines

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12: The Left government in Kerala on Monday said a mass vaccination drive of dogs will be undertaken in the state from September 20, apart from opening shelters at panchayat level to house the stray canines, aimed at checking the dog menace.

Local self government minister M B Rajesh, who met the media after a high-level meeting of the officials of Animal Husbandry Department, local self government and the health department, said a vaccination drive will ensure that dog bites do not turn fatal.

The state government will approach the Supreme Court seeking permission to put down infected dogs. Rajesh noted that the government has already initiated steps including setting up of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in 152 blocks. Currently, there are 37 centres in place.

"People are under constant fear of dog bites and subsequent fatal infection. The meeting has decided to conduct a month-long massive vaccination drive from September 20 to October 20. More people will be trained for the drive," he said.

A total wipe out of stray dogs from the streets was impossible and the practical solution to tackle the menace was to vaccinate the strays so that the bites don't turn fatal and also to open maximum shelters to house maximum strays. "Earlier, we had opened shelters at block level. Today's meeting has decided to open shelters at panchayat level. Vacant buildings at each localities can be identified for this purpose," the minister said.

The health department has identified hotspots in the state after considering the number of stray dog biting incidents. The government will give special attention to such areas for vaccination and shelter drive. All pet dogs in the state will also be vaccinated and issued a license before October 30, he added.

The announcement comes after several incidents of stray dog attacks were reported from various parts of the state recently.

The health department has launched a campaign to create awareness among the people on the steps to be taken in case of stray dog bites.

A 12-year-old girl, native of Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, was bitten several times by a stray dog when she had gone to buy milk on August 14. After being bitten, she had received three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine and was scheduled to get the fourth one on September 10.

However, her health deteriorated and she was taken to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, but since her condition was serious she was then shifted to Kottayam Medical College, where she died on September 6.