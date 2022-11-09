Kerala govt intends to replace Governor through ordinance

I will break your legs: SFI issues threat to principal in presence of cops in Kerala

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 08: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said that the state government has intended to replace Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities through ordinance.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

Kerala Governor bars 2 channels from press meet

On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state, as reported by news agency PTI.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12:42 [IST]