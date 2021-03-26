YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala government decides to recommend judicial probe against central agencies

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26: The Kerala governmenton Friday decided to recommend a judicial enquiry against central probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, which are investigating the gold and dollar smuggling cases.

    judicial probe against central agencies

    The decision in this regard was taken at aspecial cabinet meeting here.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Know all about
    Pinarayi Vijayan

    "The state cabinet has decided to recommend a judicialprobe against the central agencies for derailing the probe in the gold and dollar smuggling matters. Since there is a model code of conduct in force, the commission will be appointed only after seeking permission from the Election Commission," a senior government source told PTI.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala Kerala Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X