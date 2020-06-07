Kerala gangrape case: NCW seeks action taken report from Kerala Police

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 07: The National Commission for Women on Sunday sought an action taken report from the Kerala Police on the rape of a woman by her husband and his friends in front of her five year-old child.

The 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after being forced to consume liquor, police said.

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and expressed concern about the grave violation of safety and security of women in the state, which it said, "cannot be overlooked and needs to be addressed immediately".

"The Commission was informed by Superintendent of Police, Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) that six accused have been arrested in the matter. NCW has also been apprised that the victim's medical examination has been conducted and the survivor and her children were in safe custody," the NCW said in a statement.

"The Commission has also written to R Sreelekha IPS, DGP, Kerala directing to apprise it at the earliest with the action taken report in the case till filing of the charge sheet," it added.