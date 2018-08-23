  • search

Kerala floods: Two men raise 1.5 million dollars on Facebook

Posted By:
    Kochi, Aug 23: Two Chicago-based men have raised more than 1.5 million dollars for victims of the floods in Kerala through crowd funding on Facebook. Arun Simon Nellamattom and Ajomon Poothurail have launched the fundraising the page fundraising along with Knanaya Catholic Yuvajanavedhi of Chicago.

    The fundraiser began on 15 August and was closed on 20 August, as there was an immediate need for funds in Kerala. CM's office has sent a letter to inviting us to Arun and Ajomon meet CM and also to reopen the campaign.

    Natural disaster: When India accepted foreign financial assistance and when it did not

    [Also Read: As per request from Kerala Chief Minister's IT Secretary, the fundraiser is now active again]

    The fundraisers have requested welcomed teams/associations to collaborate with them.

    Also Read | Kerala floods: Foreign assistance, policy of uniformity vs chapter 9 of NDMP

