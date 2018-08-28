Kerala floods: Documents destroyed? How to get digital academic documents

New Delhi, Aug 28: In a bid to held the flood affected students studying in CBSE affiliated schools in Kerala, the board has decided to provide digital certificates. This would be extremely handy to those students who have lost documents such as marksheets, pass certificates, migration certificates etc.

There are nearly 1,300 CBSE affiliated schools in Kerala. It may be recalled that the CBSE had developed the first of its kind digital academy repository called Parinam Manjusha, which is integrated with a digital locker. The digital academic documents are digitally signed using digital signature of Controller of Examinations of CBSE which make them legally valid digital document as per the IT Act.

These documents are also having PKI based QR codes and they can be verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

How to get digital academic documents:

Go to www.cbse.digitallocker.gov.in .

. Use your credentials to log in ( the same provided at the time of declaration of results)

You can then download the documents

The CBSE will re-send the login and password pertaining to students of the 2016-2018 batches on their mobile numbers.

For the students of 2004-2015, students of 2016-2018 who did not provide mobile number at the time of Class 10/12 data or students who have changed their mobile numbers:

They can visit Parinam Manjusha website - cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and link their Aadhaar to their account and get their digital documents by providing their roll number, class and year of examination.

Those who don't possess Aadhaar or don't remember their roll number may approach their schools directly and register themselves in order to get login credentials.

If any student finds any variation in his/her document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office Thiruvananthapuram immediately.

If students faces difficulty using Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker account, they may write to support@digitallocker.gov.in with the help of their roll number, name, class and year of exam. The last date for submitting school information at the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala has also been extended upto September 30, 2018.