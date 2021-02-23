YouTube
    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi's urgent intervention over restrictions imposed by Karnataka Govt

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi regarding 'new restricts imposed by Govt of Karnataka on the entry of people coming from Kerala'.

    "Imposing restrictions of inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to instructions of Govt of India," he writes.

    Imposing restrictions of inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to instructions of Govt

    Long queues of vehicles could be seen in the border areas since morning as Karnataka authorities sealed many roads including national highways and restricted entry only for those with Covid-19 negative certificates.

    SC adjourns hearing on CBI plea against discharge of Kerala CM, others in graft case

    The Dakshina Kannada authorities sealed all borders from Monday except four to cross over, sources said.

    According to Karnataka officials at the borders, those who wish to enter have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.

    However, following the protest raised in Kasaragod district, the intervention of political parties and considering the practical difficulties in getting the certificates, a decision was taken to temporarily lift the restriction.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 16:39 [IST]
