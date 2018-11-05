  • search

Kerala CM slams state BJP chief for his remarks over Sabarimala issue

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trivnadrum, Nov 5: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed state BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai for his alleged telephonic conversation with conversation
    Sabarimala priest.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI file photo
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI file photo

    Also Read | Sabarimala temple : Check here for the next opening dates

    Kerala BJP president Sreedharan Pillai has allegedly said that the temple chief priest had discussed with him the option of closing down sanctum sanctorum to prevent women from entering the shrine, Matrabhoomi reported. According to local media reports, an audio tape of Pillai has surfaced in which he is heard saying to the Sabarimala priest that "people are falling for our propaganda".

    Also Read | As Sabarimala temple opens up today, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted, "After the The odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the State connived to create trouble in Sabarimala. It must be noted that their State president himself was involved in the ruse. This is highly condemnable."

    Read more about:

    sabarimala kerala bjp pinarayi vijayan

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue