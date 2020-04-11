  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala CM Vijayan denies allegation of COVID-19 data leakage

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday dismissed the allegations of leakage of data regarding COVID-19 patients in the state.

    Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had on Friday alleged that the LDF government had entrusted a US company with the task of collecting the data regarding the virus infected patients and that it was a violation of their fundamental rights.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Pinarayi Vijayan

    The data, collected using government machinary, was being uploaded not in the government server but in that of the foreign company, Chennithala had said .

    "This was not a PR company as was alleged. No money was given to them for the services being rendered. It is an NRK- run company which is helping the state", Vijayan told reporters here.

    The data would be on an Indian server, Vijayan said and dismissed the allegation of leakage. Chennithala had slammed the government saying that such secret data is considered as 'protected health information' by other countries and handing it over to a foreign private agency was a "serious" issue, he said.

    "The ward-level committees, set up by the government for the anti-coronavirus fight, was collecting information in this regard and uploading it in the server of the private agency," the Congress leader had alleged.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus kerala pinarayi vijayan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X