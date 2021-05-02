YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 ldf

    Kerala assembly elections 2021: LDF leads in 88 seats, UDF 47

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 2: The ruling LDF in Kerala was leading in 75 of the total 140 seats while opposition UDF was ahead in 56 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections got underway on Sunday.

    Kerala assembly elections 2021: LDF leads in 88 seats, UDF 47

    Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ahead in two seats-Palakkad, where ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan is contesting and Nemom, the lone seat won by the saffron party in the 2016 assembly polls.

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021: Early trends indicate edge for DMKTamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021: Early trends indicate edge for DMK

    Early leads showed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and oppositionleader Ramesh Chennithala were leading in their respective constituencies, while BJP state chief K Surendran was trailing in both the seats-Konni and Manjeswaram- he contested.

    As per the Election Commission website, the ruling CPI(M) was leading in five, CPI in two and theopposition Congress in five.

    MORE Kerala Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X