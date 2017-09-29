Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment: Notification out for 546 vacancies

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has notified recruitment for 546 teaching posts under special recruitment drive for North Eastern zone. The official notification released on the website kvsangathan.nic.in says that through this recruitment will be made in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Online registration will begin on 3 October. The registration portal will remain open for 15 days (closing on 17 October 2017). As of now, KVS has not released the details of the recruitment, except an indicative notification.

As per the confirmation given by KVS officials, candidates can expect the result for teacher recruitment exam held in 2016 within first week of October 2017.

The recruitment advertisement will be published in Hindi, English and regional language newspapers on 30 September 2017.

Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B).

In March 2017, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that government will fill up 10000 vacancies in various Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country in this academic year.

Last year, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had announced recruitment for Principal, PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher (Music) post on 27 September 2016, through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment Examination 2016 (KVSRE 2016). If previous year trend is considered, the written exam may be scheduled in December 2017.

