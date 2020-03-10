  • search
    Keeping tabs on MP developments, will take decision after reaching Raj Bhavan: Lalji Tandon

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 10: On a day when Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and 22 MLAs close to him resigned from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Governor Lalji Tandon said he is keeping tabs on political developments and will take a decision only after reaching the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

    Tandon is currently in Lucknow to celebrate Holi with his family and made the remarks in a conversation with an English news channel over the phone.

    When asked whether the Governor House (Raj Bhavan) is keeping tabs on the prevailing situation in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Yes, yes definitely. Whatever decision I have to take, I will do so once I reach the Raj Bhavan."

    When asked as to when will he return Bhopal, Tandon said he was on leave till March 12 to celebrate Holi with his family.

    "At present, I am a spectator. Once I return there, only then can I make any comment after seeing all things, letters in which people have made some complaints," Tandon said responding to when will he call any party to prove majority in the House.

    "As of now, I am at my home meeting everyone on the occasion of Holi," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 20:15 [IST]
