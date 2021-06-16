Kearala: Wild elephant rescued from open well after 3-hour operation

YouTube
    Kochi, June 16: A wild elephant calf accidentally fell into an open well in a tribal settlement under Neriamangalam forest limit was rescued by forest officials after 3-hour-long operation. The incident was reported from Pinavoorkudy tribal settlement under Valara forest station.

    Representational Image
    According to the officials, the 18-year-old female elephant was rescued from the 12-foot well after a three-hour -long operation.

    A pathway was created by breaking the side of the well using an earthmover and after coming out of the well, the jumbo went into the forest, the officials said.

    Officials said the elephant might have fallen into the well in a private rubber plantation on Tuesday. She might have been part of a herd that ventured out of the forests in the night, they said.

    "The pachyderm seemed to be healthy. She tried to charge at us after emerging from the well but made her way to the forest," a forest official told PTI.

    Meanwhile, the area witnessed protests by local residents demanding to save their lives and crops from the threat of wild elephants.

    The agitating residents, mostly tribal farmers, were pacified by officials assuring that efforts would be taken to address their grievances, they said. Police were deployed to manage the crowd at the site, sources said.

