KEAM 2018 Rank list released on cee.kerala.gov.in

The KEAM 2018 Rank list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The rank list was released by CEE Kerala for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Ayurveda, Medical & Allied Courses 2018.

The Entrance Examination for Engineering courses 2018 was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2018. The scores obtained by the candidates in the Engineering Entrance Examination were published on May, 22, 2018.

Those candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination were directed to submit the marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology in the Second year of Plus Two or equivalent Qualifying Examination through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in for the preparation of Engineering Rank list.

Out of 58,268 candidates qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination, 46,686 candidates have submitted their marks in the second year of the Qualifying Examination to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

According to a statement form CEE Kerala on KEAM 2018, for the preparation of Engineering Rank list, equal weightage was given to the marks obtained in the Entrance Examination for Engineering (Paper I & Paper II put together) and the grade/marks obtained for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology put together in the Second year of the Qualifying Examination (Plus Two or equivalent), after effecting the standardization procedure as described in Clause 9.7.4 (b)(iii) of the Prospectus for KEAM 2018.

The KEAM 2018 ranks are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

