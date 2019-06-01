​Kashmiri Pandits pin high hopes on Modi 2.0 Government

New Delhi, June 01: As Modi 2.0 government has started functioning, the Kashmiri Pandits have demanded justice for community's martyrs who were killed by Islamic jihadis in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Kashmiri Pandits-run media organisation has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reopen murder cases of Kashmiri Pandits.

It has shared a list of those Kashmiri Pandits who were killed in the month of May from 1990 to 1996 on Twitter.

According to the list, 58 Kashmir Pandit men, women, and children were killed by Islamic Jihadis in May 1990. The list also contains names of three killed Kashmiri Pandits who were killed in May 1992, May 1994, and May 1996.

Many Kashmiri Pandits and other Indians have backed the demand.

A Twitterer also demanded Modi government​ to​ ensure that the Kashmiri Pandits are able to return to their homeland that they were forced to leave due to terrorism.

"Everytym a new govt. Is formed, #KashmiriPandits become Sanguine & hope that this time our Voices won't go Unheard, that this time we shall get our Rightful, that this time we wont be Neglected, that this time our Plea would be Respected, that this time we shall return HOME (sic)," tweeted Natasha Koul.

"But we have been doing it for 27 years now and that's quite a long time.I Appeal to @AmitShah ji to kindly ensure that in this new tenure of @BJP4India, A Kashmiri Pandit mustn't Feel like a Refugee in its own country. We deserve #Justice, We Deserve Home (sic)," she said in another tweet.

A Kashmiri Pandit living in Delhi tells this scribe that the community has become hopeful that by the time Prime Minister Modi completes his second term; he, new Home Minister Amit Shah, and Ajit Doval will break the backbone of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way top militants were killed and the noose was tightened around the neck of separatists during Prime Minister Modi's first term is unprecedented. It's a fact that militancy and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir had become a high profile profession in the era of erstwhile Union Governments where the top brass of militants and separatists enjoyed undeclared impunity. Modi government changed everything in the last five years. I hope that in the next five years the militants and their masters will not find a place in Jammu and Kashmir to survive," says the Kashmiri Pandit, who was forced to leave Kashmir Valley way back in 1990.

It all started in July 1988 when the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) began a separatist insurgency for independence of Kashmir from India. The group targeted a Kashmiri Hindu for the first time on September 14, 1989, when they killed Pandit Tika Lal Taploo, an advocate and a prominent leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu & Kashmir in front of several eyewitnesses.

Reports say that after Taploo's killing, Justice N K Ganju of the Srinagar ​H​igh ​C​ourt was shot dead. Pandit Sarwanand Premi, 80-year-old poet, and his son were kidnapped, tortured, their eyes gouged out, and hanged to death. A Kashmiri Pandit nurse working at the Soura Medical College Hospital in Srinagar was gang-raped and then beaten to death. Another woman was abducted, raped and sliced into bits and pieces at a sawmill.

Around 300 Kashmiri Pandit men and women were killed till January 1990. Young women were raped before being killed. A slogan in Kashmiri language had become famous in Srinagar whose English translation is: "We want Pakistan along with Hindu women but without their men."

On January 4, 1990 two prominent dallies- Aftab and Al Safa, published a press release issued by Hizb-ul Mujahideen asking all Hindus to pack up and leave.

On January 19, 1990; Farooq Abdullah led government resigned as Jagmohan arrived in Srinagar to take charge as new Governor. Under his supervision, tens of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits across the valley left their homes with a hope that one day they will return to their homeland. That one day hasn't arrived till date.

As many as 300,000 Kashmiri Pandits are living the lives of ​​refugees in their own country. Two-thirds of them are camping in Jammu. The rest are in Delhi and in other Indian cities.