Kashmir: Two terrorists gunned down in Nowgam encounter

By
    Srinagar, Oct 24: The security forces on Wednesday morning gunned down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam region. The gunbattle between the forces and the terrorists broke out this morning in Soothu.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The internet services in the area were suspended immediately after the exchange of fire began.

    Bodies of two terrorists were recovered at Soothu, Nowgam, in the outskirts of Srinagar, reported ANI.

    [Jaish terrorists killed at Baramulla were Pakistan nationals]

    On Sunday (October 21), three terrorists who were hiding in a residential house were killed by the security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Last week, two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 8:48 [IST]
