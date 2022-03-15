Confident that Yogi will take UP's development to new heights: PM Modi

As PM Modi Lok Sabha, this is what happened

Dynasty is dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Kashmir Files showed the truth, conspiracy to discredit it: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that films like the Kashmir files "reveal the truth" and claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.

"The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a conspiracy to discredit the Kashmir Files," he said.

"The makers decided to project what they considered to be true. But they are neither ready to understand and accept the truth. A conspiracy is being hatched for the past 5-6 days," he added.

"My issue is not the film, but the need to bring out the truth in national interests. Those who disagree with this film can make their own on the basis of their perception," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid criticism accusing the film of harbouring a communal agenda.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Know all about Narendra Modi

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 15:46 [IST]