    Srinagar, Aug 17: The Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation (Caso) in Kutpora, Shopian district. During the operations terrorists hurled grenades promoting a retaliatory fire by the security forces.

    The terrorists however managed to escape due not darkness. The police however busted the hideout at a house and recovered arms and ammunition.

    Kashmir cops bust terrorist hideout, recover arms and ammunition

    It may be recalled that on Sunday, a terrorist was injured during a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman too sustained injuries in the incident.

    Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence DayCop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

    "In the ongoing encounter, police personnel Sarfaraz Ahmad got injured. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. The search is still going on," the Kashmir police said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 9:47 [IST]
