Kashmir cops bust terrorist hideout, recover arms and ammunition

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation (Caso) in Kutpora, Shopian district. During the operations terrorists hurled grenades promoting a retaliatory fire by the security forces.

The terrorists however managed to escape due not darkness. The police however busted the hideout at a house and recovered arms and ammunition.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, a terrorist was injured during a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman too sustained injuries in the incident.

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 17, 2022

"In the ongoing encounter, police personnel Sarfaraz Ahmad got injured. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. The search is still going on," the Kashmir police said.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 9:47 [IST]