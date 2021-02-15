Kasab, Wani were also 21-year-olds: BJP MP on Disha Ravi's arrest

New Delhi, Feb 15: Following activist Disha Ravi's arrest for her alleged involvement in the 'toolkit' related to farmer's protest, shared by environmental activist Greta Thunberg, BJP MP PC Mohan tweeted, "Age is just a number!".

"Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old," the tweet further stated, adding that no one is "above law" and that a "crime is a crime".

Disha Ravi - founder of Friday for Future (India) has been remanded to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court, after she was picked by Delhi police in Bengaluru in connection to the 'Toolkit' case.

Delhi police's special cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it.

In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them.

She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit, breaking down in court.

However, Delhi police stated that Ravi had done more than 'editing 2 lines of the toolkit' document. Alleging that Ravi had started a Whatsapp group to collaborate with 'toolkit' authors - pro-Khalistani group 'Poetic Justice Foundation', Delhi police added that she had shared the document with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and later asked to remove the 'main doc'.