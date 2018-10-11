India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Karti Chidambaram’s properties attached: Here is the full list

By
    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties to the tune of Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

    Assets have been seized from both India and abroad. The case is was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets were attached from India, UK and Spain. The assets belonging to his firm to have been attached.

    Here is the full list of properties attached:

    Karti Chidambaram's properties attached: Here is the full list

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 13:27 [IST]
