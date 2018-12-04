  • search

Kartarpur in Pakistan due to Congress says Modi

By
    Jaipur, Dec 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress is to be blamed for Kartarpur going to Pakistan. He made the comments at an election rally in Hanumangarh in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

    Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to lack of vision, sensitivity of then Congress leaders. Then Congress leaders had no idea about the importance of Guru Nanak Dev, therefore Kartarpur in Pakistan today, he also said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Holy work of Kartarpur corridor came to me, Congress will have to answer why this was not done in last 70 years. The credit of Kartarpur corridor goes to your vote and correcting Congress mistakes was my destiny, he also said.

    He further went on to say that farmers cannot trust the Congress, which has made false promises to waive off loans. He said that the farmers are facing trouble today due to the inaccurate policies of the Congress. The four generations of this family who do not have an understanding of land and farmers made policies that destroyed the farmers, he also added.

    Speaking on a scam-free government in the last five years, PM said that five years ago, newspaper headline used be about coal scam 2G scam, submarine scam etc, but since we came to power, we stopped the loot.

    "Farmers are struggling because of wrong policies by the Congress government. Had a son of a farmer, Sardar Patel, been a prime minister of India, farmers would not have seen worst days, said PM Modi.

    In a scathing attack against Congress family, Modi said that four generations of leaders neither understand agriculture and nor farmers, therefore farmers are in trouble.

