Karnataka: Wear hijab, face action warns college

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The government PU College for Girls in Udupi has said that students wearing hijab will not be allowed inside the classroom. MLA Raghupathi Bhat who is also the president of the College Betterment Committee said that action would be taken if students violate the rules and enter the classroom wearing a hijab.

Students will not be allowed to create any chaos or confusion in the campus. The entry to the college is only for college students and staff.

The college has been receiving complaints from parents and other students when examinations are nearing. One of the girls boycotting the college for the past month has said that she intends to go to college wearing a hijab. Six students have been asked not to wear the headscarf inside the classroom until a report by the expert committee has been submitted.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11:01 [IST]