Karnataka state women’s panel objects to men roaming nude on state beaches

Bengaluru, Nov 20: The Karnataka State Women's Commission is not okay with men roaming around nude on Gokarna beaches and it has sought a vigilance to keep them under check.

According to a report in Times of India, chairperson NG Nagalakshmi Bai has written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to increase vigil on beaches as "there have been instances of men in nude indulging in revelry and posing a threat to women". She also wanted to a dress code on male tourists to be implemented.

"Recently, I had been to the Gokarna beach where I saw nonchalant men roaming around in the nude. It is not just embarrassing for women and children but is also a serious security threat," she said, according to ToI.

The commission said it had no objection if men wore proper beach shorts during revelry but did not want them to conduct in a way that caused discomfort to others.

In many countries, nudity on beaches is allowed. However, in India nudity in public is illegal under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code and attracts imprisonment for a period of three months.

In February, Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai courted controversy by saying domestic tourists visiting Goa are "scum of the earth" and did not retract his statement despite facing flak and defended himself saying he was not against North Indians.