Karnataka Speaker bizarre response to Cong leader says, 'I don't sleep with men'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolar, Mar 22: Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday said that he "doesn't sleep with men" after he was asked about senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa's comments over their relationship. The Speaker's comment came after Congress leader KH Muniyappa's statement in February that his relationship with Kumar was akin to "a husband and wife".

"I don't sleep with men. I have a legal wife. So, he (KH Muniyappa) may be interested but I am not", Kumar said while talking to the media in Bengaluru in response to Muniyappa's February 15 statement.

After Congress alleges huge bribery charge, Yeddyurappa says they are frustrated

On February 15, while inaugurating Kanaka Community Hall in Srinivaspur Taluk, Muniyappa had said, "Ramesh Kumar and I are like husband and wife and we don't have any issue."

Karnataka will go to the polls on April 18 and April 23. Fourteen constituencies will be up for grabs in each phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.