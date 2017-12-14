Karnataka Second PUC examination 2018 timetable released: Check here

The Department of Pre-University Education, Government of Karnataka (PUE) has announced the time-table for II PUC examination for the year 2018.

The examination will begin on March 1, 2018 and will continue till March17, 2018. The department offers courses under Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce streams. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.

Officials have made minor changes to the tentative timetable based on objections received by students, parents, and teachers.

The exam time table for 2nd PUC 2018 is as follows:

March 1 - Economics, Physics

March 2 - Information and Technology, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Beauty Wellness

March 3 - Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 5 - Business Studies, Biology

March 6 - Urdu, Sanskrit

March 7 - Political Science, Geology

March 8 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry

March 9 - Logic, Education, Home Science

March 10 - History, Statistics

March 12 - Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths

March 13 - Geography, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music

March 14 - Kannada

March 15 - Hindi

March 16 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

March 17 - English

The exam is being conducted a week earlier compared with the previous years in view of the Legislative Assembly elections.

Here's how to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2018

• Candidates need to visit the official website of PUE, pue.kar.nic.in

• On the home page, Under circulars section you can find "Final Time Table for II PUC Annual Examination 2018". Click on this Link

• Download the Time Table or take printout for Reference.

OneIndia News