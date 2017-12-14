Karnataka Second PUC examination 2018 timetable released: Check here

The Department of Pre-University Education, Government of Karnataka (PUE) has announced the time-table for II PUC examination for the year 2018.
The examination will begin on March 1, 2018 and will continue till March17, 2018. The department offers courses under Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce streams. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculum.
Officials have made minor changes to the tentative timetable based on objections received by students, parents, and teachers.
The exam time table for 2nd PUC 2018 is as follows:
- March 1 - Economics, Physics
- March 2 - Information and Technology, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Beauty Wellness
- March 3 - Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science
- March 5 - Business Studies, Biology
- March 6 - Urdu, Sanskrit
- March 7 - Political Science, Geology
- March 8 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Chemistry
- March 9 - Logic, Education, Home Science
- March 10 - History, Statistics
- March 12 - Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths
- March 13 - Geography, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music
- March 14 - Kannada
- March 15 - Hindi
- March 16 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
- March 17 - English
The exam is being conducted a week earlier compared with the previous years in view of the Legislative Assembly elections.
Here's how to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2018
• Candidates need to visit the official website of PUE, pue.kar.nic.in
• On the home page, Under circulars section you can find "Final Time Table for II PUC Annual Examination 2018". Click on this Link
• Download the Time Table or take printout for Reference.
