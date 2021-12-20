Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron variant, state's tally rises to 19

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, state's health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Monday (December 20, 2021) morning.

While two cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Udupi, three other infections were recorded in Mangaluru, Dharwad and Bhadravathi.

Five cases of Omicron have been confirmed on Dec 19th:

🔹 Dharwad: 54 yr male

🔹 Bhadravathi: 20 yr female

🔹 Udupi: 82 yr male and 73 yr female

🔹 Mangaluru: 19 yr female#Omicronindia #Covid_19 @BSBommai — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 20, 2021

With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases has increased to 19.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:36 [IST]