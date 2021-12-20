For Quick Alerts
Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron variant, state's tally rises to 19
Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, state's health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Monday (December 20, 2021) morning.
While two cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Udupi, three other infections were recorded in Mangaluru, Dharwad and Bhadravathi.
Five cases of Omicron have been confirmed on Dec 19th:— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 20, 2021
🔹 Dharwad: 54 yr male
🔹 Bhadravathi: 20 yr female
🔹 Udupi: 82 yr male and 73 yr female
🔹 Mangaluru: 19 yr female#Omicronindia #Covid_19 @BSBommai
With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases has increased to 19.
Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:36 [IST]