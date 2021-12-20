YouTube
    Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron variant, state's tally rises to 19

    Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, state's health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Monday (December 20, 2021) morning.

    While two cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Udupi, three other infections were recorded in Mangaluru, Dharwad and Bhadravathi.

    With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases has increased to 19.

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    X