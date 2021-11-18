Karnataka rains: IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru, schools shut tomorrow

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Nov 18: Schools from class 1 to class 10 and Anganavadis, play homes will remain closed tomorrow in Bengaluru Urban district due to incessant rainfall.

    India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru city on Thursday. The city has been witnessing heavy rains for more than a fortnight and meteorologists have predicted rainfall for the next 48 to 72 hours in many parts of the state.

    Karnataka to have widespread rainfall over next 4 days. Yellow alerts issued in some districts of coastal Karnataka & north-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow. Orange alert in South interior parts. Orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats," said S Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru.

    A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

    A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 21:17 [IST]
    X