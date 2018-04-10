Controversial Congress leader NA Harris seems to be paying a heavy price for his son's sins. If reports are to be believed the Congress is unlikely to give a ticket to Harris to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections from the high-profile Shantinagar constituency in Bengaluru. Harris is a two-time MLA from Shantinagar and he was hoping to contest polls from his home turf, but that seems unlikely now.

According to a report published by the News18, Congress screening committee is against re-nominating Harris from Shantinagar constituency. It is stated that Harris, who shares a good rapport with the Congress leadership in Delhi, has a lot of enemies within his own party in Karnataka. However, the final nail in the coffin of Harris' career is the sensational pub attack case in Bengaluru involving his son Mohammed Nalapad Harris. Junior Harris was booked for attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a man in a pub in February this year.

Reports say that Harris' son has been involved in several criminal activities. However, he was only booked in the pub attack case. Moreover, Harris has totally mismanaged his constituency which is located in the centre of Bengaluru.

A lot of voters in Shantinagar told OneIndia that if Harris once again contested the polls from the constituency, he had to taste defeat for sure. Along with water scarcity, Shantinagar roads are in a mess. The constituency is yet to see proper drainage system.

According to reports, the Congress will pick up the names of all its candidates for the upcoming polls on April 15. Karnataka is voting for the 224-member Assembly on May 12. The results of the elections will be declared on May 15.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

