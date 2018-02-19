Karnataka polls: "Choose between commission govt and mission govt," PM Modi in Mysuru

Reiterating his allegation of Siddaramaiah's administration in Karnataka being a "commission government", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress will only continue to destroy the state as long as it is in power. PM Modi who flagged off the Mysuru Udaipur Humsafar Express, addressed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivarthana rally.

"I had said had said that Karnataka had a 10 per cent commission government when I spoke in Bengaluru. I received a lot of angry calls and messages from people who told me that my information was wrong. They said it was not just 10 per cent but much more than that," Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. "Do you want commission or mission government?," he asked a cheering crowd.

While highlighting Mysuru's position as a tourist destination, PM Modi announced two infrastructure projects for the cultural capital of Karnataka. A 6-lane National Highway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru, extending 117 kms at a cost of Rs 6,400 crore was announced by Modi. The work for the same will begin in 2 stretches- Bengaluru to Nidaghatta and then to Mysuru. A satellite railway station in Nagarahalli worth Rs 800 crore was also announced.

In an attempt to appeal to the farming community in the heavily agrarian cauvery delta region, PM Modi invoked farmer leader and independent MLA K N Puttanaiah and condoled his death. (Puttaniah passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday).

PM Modi brought the spotlight back on the Congress MLC Govindaraj's dairy controversy. The dairy purportedly leaked to the media after an Income Tax raid on the minister had details of kickbacks paid to Congress High Command. "Bundles of cash and diaries are found in Congress-run Karnataka but nobody knows what is written in them. Does Karnataka want such people?," Modi asked. Taking jibes at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has been launching no holds barred attacks on the Prime Minister, Modi said that the former had forgotten the lessons that Mysuru had taught him enroute Bengaluru.

While he began and concluded his speech in Kannada, PM Modi's speech throughout was in Hindi with no translator- a repeat of his rally in Bengaluru. At a time when Kannada pride is being looked at as an elections agenda, PM Modi's Hindi speech in the Kannada heartland of Mysuru raised eyebrows. Accusing the Siddaramaiah government of creating hurdles in centre's plan for Karnataka, PM Modi appealed to the people to vote BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. "No matter how fast we create the traffic, when there is a speed breaker, speed is slowed down. Please go to every booth and ensure that BJP is voted to power," he said appealing for a Nava Karnataka Nirmana.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

