Karnataka polls: BJP makes "Goonda governance" its ammo to attack Congress

Incidents of violence involving Congress leaders and their kin ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is weighing down the Congress in the state. Seizing the opportunity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to take the slogan "From Goonda governance to good governance" to the people.

Despite expelling him from the party, assault incident involving Congress MLA N A Haris' son Mohammed Nalapad has left the Congress embarrassed. A video, that emerged on Tuesday, showing a block Congress president threatening to set a BBMP office ablaze only brought more disgrace to Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. On Wednesday, the BJP claimed that its members who were returning from Amit Shah's program were attacked by goons.

BJP National President Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Coastal Karnataka, coined the slogan-"From Goonda governance to good governance"- on Tuesday. Within hours, leaders of the BJP have launched a no holds barred attacks on the Congress and its leaders over purported 'goonda raj' in the state.

The issue of Congress leaders being involved in brawls was brought up in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. A furore was witnessed after Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the house that the government had decided to suspend a BBMP official who failed to file a complaint about the incident of a Congress leader threatening to set his office ablaze.

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar highlighted how the government had failed to act against Narayanaswamy- a block Congress president in K R Puram and an aide of Congress MLA Byrathi Basavraj but had chosen to suspend an officer who was being threatened.

Recent incidents of violence involving Congress leader has come as a headache to the Congress that is struggling to maintain its positive public image. The BJP has now decided to include "Goonda governance" as its ammo along with anti-Hindu and corruption barbs at the Siddaramaiah government.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

