MP Ravindra, son of former Karnataka deputy CM MP Prakash passes away

Bengaluru, Nov 3: MP Ravindra, a former Harapanahalli legislator and the son of former Karnataka deputy chief minister MP Prakash, died on Saturday due to multiple organ failure.

Ravindra had just returned from Singapore after undergoing treatment. He breathed his last at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Ravindra's father, MP Prakash served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka during 2005-2006. A highly respected leader known for his simplicity and integrity, Prakash was a theatre enthusiast. He died on February 9, 2011 in Bangalore at the age of 71.