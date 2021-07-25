Who will replace BS Yediyurappa if he steps down as Karnataka next CM? List of frontrunners

Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani in Delhi amid speculations about CM Yediyurappa's exit

New Delhi, July 25: Amid heightened speculations about Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa''s exit, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in the national capital on Sunday apparently to meet BJP leaders, party sources said.

People close to Nirani, however, claimed he is on a personal visit to the national capital.

Earlier in the day, when Yediyurappa was asked about his future, he said he would take an appropriate decision once he receives directions from the party high command on his continuation in the post.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it. Once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," the 78-year-old BJP leader said in response to a question on whether the directions from the high command were expected today.

The Lingayat strongman said he will abide by the party''s decision and his "lone target" would be toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023.

Nirani, the Minister for Mines, hails from the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa and is being seen as one of contenders for the chief ministerial post along with BJP general secretary CT Ravi, Home Minister in Karanataka government Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

Meanwhile, over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue in office.