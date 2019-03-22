  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Minister CS Shivalli passes away due to cardiac arrest

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 22: Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister CS Shivalli passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday. Shivalli was hospitalised in Hubli for cardiac arrest earlier on the day.

    Karnataka: Minister CS Shivalli passes away due to cardiac arrest

    For the past three days, he was at the building collapse site in Dharwad monitoring the rescue operation.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Actor Prakash Raj to file nomination from Bengaluru Central today

    Karnataka Congress expressed condolences on the demise of the minister.

    "Deeply saddened by the demise Minister for municipal administration CS Shivalli. We stand by his family and supporters in this time of immense grief."

    CS Shivalli (56), follower of former CM Siddaramaiah, was inducted into Congress-JDS Cabinet in December 2018. He represented Kundagol assembly constituency in Dharwad district.

    In 2018 assembly elections, Shivalli had defeated BJP candidate Chikkanagoudra Siddanagoud Ishwaragoud by a thin margin.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka passes away

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue