Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report compulsory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 20: Amid significant increase in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued a fresh set of circular making it mandatory for anyone arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala to get a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of arrival.

"A negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours shall be compulsory for those arriving by flights/buses/trains/personal transport," read the circular.

"On average, 4,000-5,000 cases being reported in Kerala and 5,000-6,000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they will not be permitted to enter the state," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters.

The health minister also confirmed that there is no need or proposal of imposing another lockdown or a night curfew in the state as of now as the COVID-19 situation in the state is in control.

"There is no proposal for lockdown, weekend lockdown or night curfew in Karnataka. We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain (of #COVID19). All that we have found is the UK strain", Dr K Sudhakar, was quoted by news agency ANI.

There is no case of South African and Brazilian strain of the COVID-19 in the state, and only UK strain has been found so far, Dr Sudhakar said.

"We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain. All that we have found is the UK strain, only in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru. We have not allowed it to spread in the society," he said.

"We have inoculated over 6 lakh people in Karnataka. However, I am not satisfied with the percentage of total inoculation. I hope all the health workers will understand the importance of taking vaccination," he said.

The negative RT-PCR report shall be verified at the time of boarding by airline staffs.

For those travelling by bus, tickets shall be issued on production of negative RT-PCR report or shall be checked by the bus conductor while boarding of those who have booked ticket online, etc.

In the trains, the TTEs shall check the negative RT-PCR test report. A random check of the testing reports from the persons arriving at the toll gates / points of entry shall be made for those coming by personal transport.

All those arriving from Maharashtra and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, dormitories, etc., shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

Owners of the above-mentioned places should ensure that the occupants produce negative RT-PCR certificate.