Coronavirus: Farmer unions to protest against lockdown in Punjab on May 8

Kerala lockdown to be imposed from May 8 to 16 amid rise in Covid cases: Details here

Will a nationwide lockdown be imposed: Option being discussed says Centre

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 till 24; All hotels, pubs and bars to stay shut

Karnataka lockdown: A complete FAQ on what is allowed and what is not

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 08: Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, a fresh set of lockdown guidelines have been issued.

The lockdown would commence on May 10 and would be in force until May 24. Here is a full list of what activities are permitted and what are not.

Karnataka government extends complete lockdown across state till May 24: Check revised guidelines

Has a lockdown been imposed in Karnataka?

Yes, between May 10 and 24

Will government offices be open?

Only the following Offices of the State Government and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations such as Health, Medical Education, Police, Home Guards, BBMP etc shall function (outside containment zone).

Will government offices under Union Government be open?

Only the following Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations such as Defence, Defence PSUs, central armed police forces, telecommunication, etc shall function (outside containment zones).

What about health services?

All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional (outside containment zone).

Will agriculture activity be allowed?

All agriculture and allied activities are allowed. Shops and godowns, related to farming, custom hiring centres, machinery are permitted from 6 am to 10 am outside containment zones.

Will operation of homes for children be open?

Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitutes/women/widows outside containment zone to be functional.

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

Will grocery, fruits, vegetables and meat shops remain open?

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed. The sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

Will liquor shops be open?

Takeaway only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am.

Will banks be open?

Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services shall be allowed. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed unrestricted movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organisation/institution.

Will construction activity be allowed?

Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers will be allowed outside the containment zone adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

How many people are allowed at weddings?

Scheduled weddings are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

How many people are allowed at funerals?

Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 5 people.

Is there any restriction on vehicle movement?

No movement of Public or private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines. Movement of Officers/Staff of High Court of Karnataka, Officers/Staff of District Judiciary holding official ID Card are permitted even beyond office hours to attend official work at High Court, Home Office of Hon'ble Chief Justice/other Hon'ble Judges and respective offices at the districts.

Is inter and intra-state movement allowed?

Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles, only in cases of emergencies.

Can I travel to an airport, bus stand or railway station?

Passenger vehicles including Airport Buses/Taxis/ Auto Rickshaws to and fro from Railway stations and Airports are permitted. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

Will autos and taxis ply?

Autos and taxis (including cab aggregators) are permitted for travel related to an emergency purpose.

Will Metro rail service, taxis be allowed?

Metro rail services will not be allowed across the state. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines

Will schools and colleges be open?

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Will hotels and restaurants remain open?

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services will not be permitted, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and step-down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. The only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

Will cinema halls, shopping malls, sports complexes, swimming pools be functional?

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will be closed.

Will sport activities be allowed?

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations shall be closed.

Will religious places remain open?

All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public.