    Karnataka: JD(S) expels three rebel MLAs

    By Vishal S
    Bengaluru, July 31: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday expelled three MLAs - K Gopalaiah, H Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda- from the party. The three were part of the rebellion which led to the fall of Congress-JDS coalition government.

    JDS expelled them for indulging in anti-party activities.

    Karnataka: JD(S) expels three rebel MLAs

    This comes a day after Congress expelled the 14 rebel MLAs from Karnataka who were responsible for bringing down the party's coalition government in the state.

    After disqualification, Congress expels 14 rebels

    The then Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified 11 Congress legislators -- Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Shivram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj and Shrimant Patil -- on Sunday.

    Three other rebel MLAs -- Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Shankar -- were disqualified on Thursday.

    The Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy crumbled under the weight of a rebellion by a big chunk of its lawmakers, 20 of whom were absent for the voting that led to the defeat of its trust vote.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
