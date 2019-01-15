Karnataka: JDS appoints 3 ministers to keep tab on party MLAs

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Janata Dal (Secular) has appointed three of its ministers, Bandeppa Kashempur, CS Puttaraju and Sa Ra Mahesh to keep a tab on its MLAs to ensure that none of the party MLAs falls prey to 'Operation Kamala'.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reportedly called upon JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda to enquire about 'Operation Kamala'. According to reports, Deve Gowda has said that they are taking precautions to prevent the situation from going out of control.

Also read: Karnataka: Four from Congress may resign, but BJP's dream still a far cry

Talking about Congress MLAs put up in Mumbai resort, Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan, told news agency ANI that MLAs went to Mumbai for holidays, they would be back by tomorrow.

"As per media, the [BJP] number is increasing but according to us, it's decreasing. For us, it has come down to 2 from 15-16. 'Akalmand ko ishaara kaafi hai," said the minister.

According to TV reports, Karnataka Intelligence Department officials were reportedly lodged at the same resort in Mumbai as the rebel MLAs. CM HD Kumaraswamy is allegedly receiving reports from the officials on the movement of rebel MLAs in Mumbai.