Karnataka: In numbers, before and after resignations
Bengaluru, July 19: Proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly have been marred by chaos, with the ruling coalition and the opposition arguing over the trust vote.
Nearly 20 MLAs were absent on Thursday as a result of which the House strength was brought down drastically and the JD(S)-Congress government reduced to a minority.
Let us take a look at the numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before and after the resignations of the MLAs.
Before resignations:
- BJP: 105
- Congress: 79, including nominated member
- JD(S) 37
- Independents: 2
- BSP: 1
- Total: 224
- Magic number: 112
After resignations:
- BJP: 105
- Congress: 67
- JD(S): 34
- Independents: 2
- BSP: 1
- Total: 208
- Magic number: 105
MLAs absent on Wednesday:
- Sudhakar
- Shivaram Hebbar
- Srimanth Patil
- MTB Nagaraj
- Narayana Gowda
- Gopalaiah
- BC Patil
- Anand Singh
- B Nagendra
- R Shankar
- N Mahesh
- Nagesh