    Karnataka hit by two earthquakes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Karnataka was hit by two earthquakes this morning. The two earthquakes of magnitudes 2.9 and 3.0 were reported in Chikkaballapur.

    Officials said that there is no need to panic and no losses were reported.

    The earthquakes were recorded.1.5 kms SSW of Hosahalli village, Mandikal GP, Chikkaballapura Taluk and 1.6 kms NE of Doddihalli village, Addagallu GP, Chikkaballapura Taluk at 7.15 am.

    As per the Seismic Intensity map of the said Earthquakes from the Epicentre, the
    intensities observed are low and the tremors might be telt up to a maximum radial
    distance of 10-15 kms. These type of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The Community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

    X