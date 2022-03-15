Karnataka HC upholds Hijab ban: A look at countries where veils are barred
Bengaluru, Mar 15: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that the hijab is not essential to Islam in a landmark case that could have implications across the country.
The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench of the court further noted.
Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights under Article 25, the court said.
No case is made out for invalidating the government order of February 5, the court said.
The demand by a section of Muslim girls in an Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls with the issue spreading to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.
Let us have a look at the nations that have barred face and head coverings?
- France
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Denmark
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Italy
- Austria
- Bulgaria
- Sri Lanka
- Russia
Read the full High Court order here: