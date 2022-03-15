Karnataka HC upholds Hijab ban: A look at countries where veils are barred

What Dr. Ambedkar said about purdah equally applies to wearing of hijab: HC

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that the hijab is not essential to Islam in a landmark case that could have implications across the country.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench of the court further noted.

Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights under Article 25, the court said.

No case is made out for invalidating the government order of February 5, the court said.

The demand by a section of Muslim girls in an Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls with the issue spreading to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.

Let us have a look at the nations that have barred face and head coverings?

France

Switzerland

Turkey

Denmark

Belgium

The Netherlands

Italy

Austria

Bulgaria

Sri Lanka

Russia

Read the full High Court order here:

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:29 [IST]