    Karnataka HC upholds Hijab ban: A look at countries where veils are barred

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Mar 15: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that the hijab is not essential to Islam in a landmark case that could have implications across the country.

    The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench of the court further noted.

    Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights under Article 25, the court said.

    No case is made out for invalidating the government order of February 5, the court said.

    The demand by a section of Muslim girls in an Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls with the issue spreading to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.

    Let us have a look at the nations that have barred face and head coverings?

    • France
    • Switzerland
    • Turkey
    • Denmark
    • Belgium
    • The Netherlands
    • Italy
    • Austria
    • Bulgaria
    • Sri Lanka
    • Russia

    Read the full High Court order here:

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:29 [IST]
    X