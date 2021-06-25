YouTube
    Karnataka govt eases more Covid curbs; permits marriage functions from 28th June: Details here

    Bengaluru, June 25: Karnataka government on Friday eased more curbs as the state has witnessed the decline in Covid cases.

    Karnataka govt eases more Covid curbs; permits marriage functions: Details here

    The state government has allowed marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts, function halls, etc involving not more than 40 people and strictly adhering to the conditions stipulated as below from 28th June. However, the state government has allowed up to 40 people in the venue.

    The state government said those organising marriages would have to obtain prior permission from the concerned local authority. "The concerned officer shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name," the Government of Karnataka added.

    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 21:16 [IST]
