Karnataka government cuts Petrol, Diesel prices by Rs 2/litre

Bengaluru, Sep 17: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel. After Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka too has intervened to lower duties.

Fuel prices have been rising on a near-daily basis across the country. In Mumbai, petrol prices have inched closer to Rs 90 per litre.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was the first to reduce taxes on Sunday. The BJP-ruled state reduced VAT on petrol from 30% to 26% and on diesel from 22% to 18%. As a result, the prices of both fuels has declined by Rs 2.5 per litre.

The very next day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu followed in Raje's footsteps to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2 a litre.

And, it was Mamata Banerjee's turn. Prices of petrol and diesel was reduced by Re 1 per litre in West Bengal.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year and assembly elections in several states, pressure is now building up on other state governments to cut fuel prices.

The rising fuel prices have become political, with the Opposition launching an all-out attack targeting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The government, for its part, has blamed international factors for the rising prices.

Prices are the steepest in Maharashtra and the lowest in Andaman and Nicobar islands due to variations in the central excise duty, state taxes and transportation costs.