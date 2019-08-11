  • search
    Karnataka floods: HM Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka on Sunday, officials said. The home minister will assess the flood situation in Belagavi district.

    Karnataka floods: HM Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless, an official said.

    Kerala floods: Will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad, says Rahul Gandhi

    The order was issued taking into account the damage to crop, loss of human lives, livestock and basic infrastructure.

    The taluks are in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru, the official said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
