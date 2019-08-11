Karnataka floods: HM Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka on Sunday, officials said. The home minister will assess the flood situation in Belagavi district.

The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless, an official said.

The order was issued taking into account the damage to crop, loss of human lives, livestock and basic infrastructure.

The taluks are in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru, the official said.