Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah gets just one constituency, Haris dropped

The big highlights in today's Congress list of candidates are that Siddaramaiah would be contesting just one seat. Amidst speculation that he would contest from two seats, the final list indicates that he would be contesting only from Chamundeshwari.

His followers had wanted him to contest from Badami, but the final list features his name only from Chamundeshwari. The high command was opposed to the idea of a two seat contest and had asked Siddaramaiah to pick one constituency.

KPCC president, Dr. G Paramshwar too has been given just one constituency. He would be contesting from the Koratagere constituency, It may be recalled that he had lost this constituency in 2013.

In other highlights of the Congress final list are:

Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy gets Jayanagar.

Ramalinga Reddy gets BTM layout.

N A Haris dropped from Shanthinagar.

Dr. Yathindra, son of Siddaramaiah gets Varuna.

JD(S) rebel Zameer Ahmed who joined Congress gets Chamarajapet.

Ambareesh gets Mandya. Congress IT cell chief, Ramya was an aspirant for the ticket.

D K Shivakumar gets Kanakapur.

Story first published: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 22:40 [IST]
