Karnataka elections: Rahul to release first of its kind Congress manifesto

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will release a first of its kind manifesto. The manifesto to be released between March 10 and 15 would have three parts, Congress leader Veerappa Moily said.

A gala event is being planned in Bengaluru for the release of the manifesto. There would be three manifestos. While two would focus on the districts and regions, the third would be a state level one, Moily said.

"While Rahul will launch the manifesto in Bengaluru, there will be simultaneous launches in all 30 districts," Moily also added.

Moily went on to say that the Congress government in Karnataka had fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises made in 2013. He said that Karnataka has been made thirst and hunger-free while listing out the party's achievements in Karnataka since it came to power in 2013.

He further went on to say that a sub-committee was formed to take up an impact assessment of the government's work. We have all the numbers, he also added.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

