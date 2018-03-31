Karnataka elections: Mallikarjun Khuba quits JD (S), set to join BJP

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Mallikarjun Khuba has quit the party and said that he would be joining the BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections.

Khuba, an MLA from Basavakalyana Assembly Constituency (Bidar), has had differences with the JD (S)'s top leadership in the past. In 2013, he had threatened to resign if his demand for the post of chief whip of the party in the state assembly was not met.

Khuba, who got elected from Basavakalyana constituency in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with a margin of 15,983 votes, was seen as a rebel within JD (S).

On March 25, seven rebel Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs joined the Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru.

The JD (S) had 37 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, but with 8 MLAs quitting the party recently, the party's strength has now been reduced to MLAs.

The Voting for 224 seats Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and the counting is on May 15.

