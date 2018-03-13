Karnataka elections: Congress chargesheets BJP with these ten points on Kannada pride

The Karnataka Congress has filed a chargesheet in which it made ten points to ridicule the BJP. Released on the social media, the chargesheet listed 10 most prominent betrayals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chargesheet said, "be it in matters related to water, land, language or even nominations to the Rajya Sabha, the state has received stepmotherly treatment because of the anti-Karnataka stand taken by the Modi government. This goes to show that 'NaMo' stands for Namage Mosa (we are cheated)."

Here are the ten points:

At the height of the Cauvery crisis in 2016, the Karnataka government wrote to PM Modi asking him to assist in arriving at a resolution of the water sharing issue. The Centre did not respond or comment on the CM's request.

The BJP's state leaders even skipped the all-party meeting, breaking the unity of the state in issues concerning land, water and language.

The Karnataka government has unveiled a state flag as a symbol of Kannada valour and pride. The move has been criticised by BJP leaders.

Bengaluru's HAL has been making aircraft for the IAF for 70 years.

The Modi govt denied HAL the Rafale contract and awarded it to Mr Anil Ambani thus depriving Karnataka's youth of job opportunities.

The Centre has tried to impose Hindi on the people of Karnataka- an example being the signboards at the Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

The rules for regional rural bank job exams were modified and the exams are now held in English/Hindi and not in Kannada. This move worked against local Kannadigas writing the exams.

The Modi government decided to shift the CRPF headquarters in Chandauli in UP, which is the hometown of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, from Taralu in Karnataka.

In April 2017, Karnataka was awarded a mere Rs 1435.95 crore even though the state suffered the worst drought in 45 years.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

