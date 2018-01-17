Karnataka elections: BJP 76, Cong 81, JD (S) 66, this mystery poll has everyone fuming

Karnataka Assembly elections : Opinion poll predicts a hung assembly | Oneindia News

The Congress and BJP are clearly fuming after a poll for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 was leaked to the media by some unknown persons.

The poll predicts a hung assembly in Karnataka with the BJP bagging 73-76 seats and the Congress 77-81. While both the BJP and Congress are fuming, the JD(S) is all smiles as the poll gives the party 64-66 seats. Others will get 4 to 5 seats in the 224 members Karnataka legislative assembly, the poll says.

The survey was conducted by an agency called CHS. While it predicted a hung assembly, it said that both Congress and BJP should change their current strategy and work hard in the coming months.

The poll results which were shared on various WhatsApp groups say that it conducted a mammoth exercise by surveying 2,000 people in each constituency.

The poll says that the image of the Congress had taken a beating in the last five years. It also said that Siddaramaiah's Ahinda policy had not worked. Further, it says that the lower castes are still with the Congress, but the upper castes had moved away from it.

The poll said that if the Congress were to announce a Dalit Chief Minister ahead of the polls, it would help the party a great deal. Further, it said that the Hindutva card being played by the BJP was not acceptable to a majority of the people.

The poll has created some fissures in the Congress with a section suspecting that Dr G Parameshwar, a Dalit leader could be behind the polls. He later clarified the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that there was foul play behind this. The BJP too accused Parameshwar, the KPCC president of being behind this exercise.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

