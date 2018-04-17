Karnataka elections 2018: Mahila Empowerment Party releases 1st list

All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) has released its first of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The party will be fielding candidates form all the 224 constituencies. Around 5700 people had applied for the party ticket, according to the party statement.

The party has distributed ticket to Dalit, Lingayat, Mulsim candidates. Four assembly seats have been reserved for farmers.

Human Rights activist, entrepreneur and CEO of Heera business group Dr. Nowhera Shaik founded to All India Mahila Empowerment Party to empower women cutting across caste, religion, and regional differences.

Dr. Nowhera Shaik entered politics with a star-studded mega launch of 'All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) in New Delhi in November 2017. She denies reports of MEP helping the BJP and ruled out an alliance with the saffron party.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

