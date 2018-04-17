Karnataka elections 2018: Mahila Empowerment Party releases 1st list

All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) has released its first of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The party will be fielding candidates form all the 224 constituencies. Around 5700 people had applied for the party ticket, according to the party statement.

Dr. Nowhera Shaik,Mahila Empowerment Party founder

The party has distributed ticket to Dalit, Lingayat, Mulsim candidates. Four assembly seats have been reserved for farmers.

Human Rights activist, entrepreneur and CEO of Heera business group Dr. Nowhera Shaik founded to All India Mahila Empowerment Party to empower women cutting across caste, religion, and regional differences.

Dr. Nowhera Shaik entered politics with a star-studded mega launch of 'All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) in New Delhi in November 2017. She denies reports of MEP helping the BJP and ruled out an alliance with the saffron party.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
